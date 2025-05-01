China assures continued support to Pakistan for regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zaidong Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister House and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both the countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

During the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the emerging situation due to Indian baseless propaganda and unilateral action, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister during the meeting conveyed his warm good wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and expressed Pakistan’s sincere thanks to China for its strong and steadfast support to Pakistan, in the prevailing situation in South Asia.

While recalling the recent telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Prime Minister thanked China for understanding Pakistan’s principled position vis-à-vis India’s actions since April 22, 2025.

In particular, the Prime Minister thanked China for its endorsement of his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan had always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As a frontline state in the war against terror, Pakistan had sacrificed over 90,000 lives, while suffering over USD 152 billion in economic losses in its effort to make the country, as well as the rest of the world, a safer place.

He added that India’s belligerent actions could distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against ISKP, TTP and BLA, who were operating from inside Afghanistan.

Read More: Indian jets retreat after Pakistan Air Force’s swift response

The Prime Minister said that India’s decision to weaponize water was extremely regrettable especially as there was no provision for either party to walk away unilaterally from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Prime Minister also underscored that peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the only way to ensure lasting peace in South Asia.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for sharing Pakistan’s perspective and emphasized that China would always support Pakistan to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.