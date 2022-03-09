China blames NATO for pushing Russia-Ukraine tension to ‘breaking point’

BEIJING: Moves by US.-led NATO have pushed tension between Russia and Ukraine to a “breaking point”, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

At a daily news briefing, he urged the United States to take China’s concerns seriously and avoid undermining its rights or interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.

Read more: Russia announces humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine

He also said China opposed any unilateral sanctions and curbs by the US, and urged that Washington’s policy towards Ukraine and Russia “should not harm China’s rights and interests”.

“China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese companies’ and individuals’ rights,” said Zhao.

Chinese companies that defy US restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times earlier.

