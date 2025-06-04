China calls on WTO for greater oversight on unilateral tariffs

China’s commerce minister has called on the World Trade Organisation to strengthen supervision over unilateral tariffs, and put forward objective and neutral policy proposals, the ministry said on Wednesday.

At a WTO ministerial meeting in France, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao reiterated China’s stance on upholding a multilateral trading system and said WTO has the country’s backing for a more important role in global economic governance.

China’s decision in April to suspend exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets has upended the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.

The move underscores China’s dominance of the critical mineral industry and is seen as leverage by China in its ongoing trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump has sought to redefine the trading relationship with the U.S.’ top economic rival China by imposing steep tariffs on billions of dollars of imported goods in hopes of narrowing a wide trade deficit and bringing back lost manufacturing.

Trump imposed tariffs as high as 145% against China only to scale them back after stock, bond and currency markets revolted over the sweeping nature of the levies.

China has responded with its own tariffs and is leveraging its dominance in key supply chains to persuade Trump to back down.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to talk this week, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday, and the export ban is expected to be high on the agenda.

“I can assure you that the administration is actively monitoring China’s compliance with the Geneva trade agreement,” she said. “Our administration officials continue to be engaged in correspondence with their Chinese counterparts.”

Trump has previously signaled that China’s slow pace of easing the critical mineral export ban represents a violation of the Geneva agreement.