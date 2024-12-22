China calls Taiwan a ‘red line’, criticises new US military aid to island

China criticised new U.S. military aid to Taiwan on Sunday, saying the $571 million package seriously violates the “one China principle” and provisions of joint communiques between China and the U.S.

China will take “all necessary measures” to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a foreign ministry spokesperson said, calling Taiwan “a red line that must not be crossed” in China-U.S. relations, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Beijing considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei rejects.

China has expanded military drills around Taiwan aimed at drawing “a red line” for the next US president, Taipei authorities said Wednesday, branding Beijing a “troublemaker”.

Beijing’s biggest maritime drills in years involve about 60 warships and 30 coast guard vessels deployed from near the southern islands of Japan to the South China Sea, a senior national security official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

China has also ramped up military aircraft activity closer to Taiwan, with 100 sorties detected over the past two days, figures from the island’s defence ministry show.

There has been no public announcement by Beijing’s army or Chinese state media about increased military activity in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, South China Sea or Western Pacific Ocean.

But a recent Pacific tour by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te that included two stops in US territory drew fury from Beijing, which claims the island as part of China’s territory.