China expresses regret and concern over Indian strikes on Pakistan

BEIJING: China on Wednesday expressed regret and concern over Indian strikes on Pakistan, urging both sides to show restraint in response to a major escalation between its nuclear-armed neighbours.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of 26 Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.

China, which shares land borders with both countries and is a close ally of Pakistan, said it expressed “regret over India’s military action this morning” and said it was “concerned about the current developments”.

“India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved apart, and they are also China’s neighbours,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“China opposes all forms of terrorism,” they said.

“We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation,” the spokesperson added.

Accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the DG ISPR revealed that two civilians remain missing, according to preliminary information.

Among the areas targeted were Kotli, where two civilians, including a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, lost their lives after a strike hit Masjid-e-Abbas. A woman and her daughter also sustained injuries in the attack.