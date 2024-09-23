China desires to promote ties with Pakistan, President Xi tells PM Sharif

President of China Xi Jinping has expressed the desire to promote cooperation with Pakistan in various fields and enhance people-to-people contacts.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his birthday, he stated that strengthening China-Pakistan relations is of utmost importance to him.

The Chinese President noted that Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners through both good and challenging times. History is a witness that both countries always trusted and supported each other.

He emphasized that the changing international scenario has never affected this strong relationship.

Chinese president expressed desire to work together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promote strategic cooperation and advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Last week, Pakistan and China agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism, cross-border collaboration, and anti-smuggling.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo in Islamabad.