web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, China agree to boost counter-terrorism cooperation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism, cross-border collaboration, and anti-smuggling.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a high-level Chinese delegation led by Minister for Political and Legal Affairs Chen Mingguo in Islamabad today [Saturday].

During the meeting, it was also agreed to conduct joint exercises involving police and paramilitary forces in Gilgit-Baltistan or Xinjiang, as well as to train Gilgit-Baltistan police officers at the Xinjiang Police Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan aims to completely eliminate the smuggling of drugs, arms, and other goods.

For his part, Chinese Minister Chen Mingguo expressed a desire to enhance relations with Pakistan across all fields.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.