Pakistan Railways to get modern wagons from China

KARACHI: Seventy state-of-the-art modern wagons of freight trains for Pakistan Railways will arrive in Karachi from China on January 16, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Railways Spokesperson, a total of 130 wagons will be added to the Railways system in March this year. The spokesperson said that the incorporation of modern wagons into the system will increase the trend of freight movement by railways.

The Spokesperson stated that under the transfer of technology agreement, 620 wagons will be manufactured in Pakistan which will save the national exchequer and employment opportunities.

The Spokesperson informed that the addition of new wagons will increase 1.5 billion revenue of Pakistan Railways, adding the existing wagons can run at a speed of 80 km/h with a weight of 60 tons, while new wagons have a maximum speed of 100 km/h with a weight of 70 tons.

It is pertinent to mention here, the Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the authorities to submit a five-year long-term business plan to the apex court.

According to details, the directives were issued during a high-level meeting – chaired by Railways Minister Saad Rafique. The meeting was attended by Secretary Railway, Additional Secretary, Secretary Railway Board, and others.

During the meeting, the federal minister said that the Supreme Court’s order will surely improve the overall performance of Pakistan Railways.

“The ministry has started working on a long-term and comprehensive business plan for land management, which will be based on the principle of transparency and merit,” he added.

Comments