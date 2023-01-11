Railways Ministry to submit five-year business plan in SC

In light of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan decision, Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the authorities to submit a five-year long-term business plan to apex court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the directives were issued during a high-level meeting – charied by Railways Minister Saad Rafique. The meeting was attended by Secretary Railway, Additional Secretary, Secretary Railway Board, and others.

During the meeting, the federal minister said that the Supreme Court’s order will surely improve the overall performance of Pakistan Railways.

“The ministry has started working on a long-term and comprehensive business plan for land management, which will be based on the principle of transparency and merit,” he added.

Earlier in November, Pakistan Railways slashed the fares of several cargo trains. The decision to slash cargo train fares was taken in a meeting chaired by Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique in Lahore.

According to PR spokesperson, the fares for all container stock between Lahore and port areas have been slashed on the directions of Saad Rafique.

Comments