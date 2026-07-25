China initiates push towards resumption of US-Iran talk: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: China has initiated a push towards a resumption of stalled U.S.-Iran talks over ending their nearly five-month-old war, Reuters claimed in a report.

Exploratory discussions took place during a visit by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to Islamabad this week — his second within the last 10 days, the sources said.

Momeni, who is considered close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, met with Pakistani government this week, according to government statements.

Pakistan has found itself in an increasingly complicated situation as a potential future mediator.

Beijing, which has economic interests in finding a diplomatic solution to reopening key Middle Eastern trade routes.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, also discussed the new Middle East effort with Chinese officials when he visited China last week.

“The Chinese are unhappy because Iran’s attacks on other Gulf states and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are hitting their interests,” a government official said. Disruptions in the Red Sea would hit another key trade route Beijing relies on.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry said, “China supports the mediation efforts made by Pakistan and other parties.”

It added that China will continue to “play an active role in restoring peace and tranquillity in the Middle East Gulf region as soon as possible.”

The U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June to move towards ending the war after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. It was intended to provide a 60-day window ​for negotiations on a permanent agreement.