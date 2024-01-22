China lauds Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: China on Monday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability and also conveyed its satisfaction on security arrangements for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, ARY News reported.

The acknowledgment came during a meeting between China’s Vice Foreign Minister (FM) Sun Weidong and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarter (GHQ) today, read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

#ISPR Mr Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of #China called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (#COAS), at GHQ today.#Pakistan #PakistanArmy #AsimMunir During the meeting matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance… pic.twitter.com/MU0vzFW7Q8 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) January 22, 2024

During the meeting, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Chinese Vice FM said that both countries were all weather strategic partners. He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability and also conveyed China’s satisfaction on security arrangements for CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, the army chief thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm remarks and said that relations between the two countries were founded on a “common understanding of regional peace, stability and prosperity for the people of both countries”.

The meeting came days after Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing, “hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF)” were struck in an intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

“The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others,” it added.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism, ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people were killed in the attack targeting a village in the city of Saravan, with Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi saying all the dead “were foreign nationals”.