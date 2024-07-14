China-Pakistan partnership to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes

Road King, a leading electric scooter brand in Pakistan, and AGAO Solar Mobility, a China-based startup specializing in solar-powered scooters, reached a preliminary cooperation agreement recently to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes to Pakistan.

Solar scooters are eco-friendly electric scooters equipped with solar panels. These panels harness solar energy to charge the scooter’s battery, reducing the need for traditional charging. The combination of solar energy and scooters is dedicated to short-distance travel with zero carbon emissions, said the Chinese company.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in detailed discussions on Pakistan’s local transportation market demand, product development trends, and specific cooperation modalities, CEN reported.

The Chinese company expressed its willingness to provide Road King with technical support, product optimization, and marketing assistance for solar e-bikes. The goal is to jointly create high-quality transportation products that meet local market needs.

We will actively promote cooperation with the Chinese side and introduce solar e-bikes to the Pakistani market, stated the delegation from Road King, noting that the environmental friendliness and high-efficiency performance of solar e-bikes perfectly align with Pakistan’s current demand for green transportation.