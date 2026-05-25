China sends astronaut on year-long space mission as it eyes 2030 moon landing

JIUQUAN, China—China sent three astronauts to its space station on Sunday, one of whom will stay for a ​year, a record length for the country, enabling the study of long-duration human physiology in space as Beijing works towards its ambition of a crewed moon ‌landing by 2030.

The Shenzhou-23 vessel launched at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) using the Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, with three Chinese astronauts on board.

Payload specialist Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector, is the first astronaut from the city to take part in a Chinese space mission. The other crew members are commander Zhu Yangzhu and pilot Zhang Yuanzhi, both from the ​People’s Liberation Army’s astronaut division.

CHINA, US SET SIGHTS ON MOON

One of the three is to stay on the Tiangong space station for a year, one of ​the longest space missions ever but short of the 14-1/2-month record set by a Russian cosmonaut in 1995. That astronaut will be decided ⁠later, depending on the progress of the mission, the China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday.

China has sent astronauts to its space station almost a dozen times, but this ​launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the U.S., which has warned about what it alleges are Beijing’s plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resources.

Beijing has ​strongly rejected these claims.

NASA is seeking to achieve a crewed moon landing in 2028, two years ahead of China. The U.S. aims to establish a long-term lunar presence as a stepping stone to eventual human exploration of Mars.

In April, four NASA astronauts made a historic trip around the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, flying farther from Earth than anyone before in the world’s first crewed lunar ​mission in half a century.

On Friday Elon Musk’s SpaceX made a largely successful, uncrewed test flight of its next-generation Starship rocket, which is designed to enable more frequent Starlink satellite launches and ​to send future NASA missions to the moon.

China, with less than four years until its 2030 deadline, faces a tall order of developing entirely new hardware and software specific to its lunar mission, ‌proving it ⁠is mission-ready. That will ensure its astronauts, used to the relative safety of Tiangong in low-Earth orbit, can safely make the riskier transition to the moon’s surface.