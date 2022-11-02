Chinese companies ‘interested’ to invest in Pakistan’s solar, water projects

BEIJING: The leading Chinese companies during the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China have shown their keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s solar, water and other infrastructure projects, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the leading Chinese companies also accepted PM Shehbaz’s invitation to invest in mega projects including Karachi clean drinking water project.

PM Shehbaz Sharif invited the Chinese corporate heads to visit Pakistan and invest in the government’s comprehensive solar power project aimed at generating 10,000-megawatt electricity.

He also encouraged Chinese investment in Pakistan’s alternative energy resources including wind turbine power plants.

The prime minister stressed early completion of the infrastructure of Gwadar International Airport, to which the Chinese companies assured to complete the project by the beginning of year 2023.

During the meeting, the premier said the government since assuming power had resolved several issues pertaining to Chinese investors paid the pending dues of Rs160 billion.

He vowed to address on priority the issues relating to the land acquisition for construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam and other hurdles in way to completion of Mohmand Dam.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the provision of foolproof security to the Chinese personnel working in Pakistan and said that across-the-board security would be ensured for those deputed on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and other joint initiatives.

To address the water shortage in Pakistan’s metropolitan Karachi, the prime minister said the federal government along with the Sindh government was ready to collaborate with the Chinese companies to resolve the issue.

The prime minister expressed confidence that strong business and investment linkages between Pakistan and China would lead to further cementing of bilateral relations.

He thanked the Chinese companies for taking special interest in Pakistan’s development projects particularly the Gwadar Port, Main Line-1 railway track and several other projects.

He also expressed gratitude over the generous support extended by China in the wake of massive flash floods in Pakistan.

