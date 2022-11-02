Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation on CPEC, other areas

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have agreed to promote their multilateral cooperation in diverse areas including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strategic partnership.

The two leaders met at the People’s Great Hall of China and discussed broad-based cooperation in economy and investment besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders discussed mutual cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations, especially #CPEC projects and agreed to further strengthen strategic partnership.#PMShehbazinChina pic.twitter.com/NdKp6nmkXW — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 2, 2022

PM Sharif and President Xi expressed the desire to further promote the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership between their countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad and others were accompanied by PM Shehbaz Sharif during his meeting.

Besides, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Chinese investors and Pakistani traders.

PM Shehbaz is in China on his maiden visit accompanied by a high-level delegation.

On his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, PM Shehbaz Sharif was given a red carpet welcome as the smartly turned-out contingents of the Chinese forces presented him with the guard of honor, a PM Office statement said.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian during his briefing in Beijing, said China warmly welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit.

China looks forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation with Pakistan and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two peoples, he added.

