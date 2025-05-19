Chinese company to install charging points for EVs across Sindh: Memon

A Chinese company has assured to install charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) throughout Sindh, announced Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon.

During a visit to the headquarters of Chinese automobile manufacturer Cherry in Wuhu, China, along with Syed Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon said EV charging points will be established every 50 kilometers in all districts of Sindh.

“Our vision is to promote eco-friendly transportation through electric vehicles,” said Memon, adding that the project will also generate employment opportunities for the people of Sindh.

He further revealed that an EV mini-truck assembly plant is also being set up in Karachi, which will help make EVs more affordable for the general public.

Provincial Energy Minister Nasir Shah highlighted that Chinese investors have also pledged significant cooperation in solar energy projects.

“Solar systems are being distributed to low-income households,” Shah said, emphasizing that household solarization will relieve citizens from the burden of high electricity bills.

Read more: Electric vehicles’ charging tariff fixed at Rs 23.57/unit

Earlier, the basic tariff of electric vehicle charging stations was fixed at Rs 23.57 per unit as the federal government’s request has been approved.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a decision approving the federal government’s request, reducing the basic tariff of electric vehicle charging stations by Rs 21.98 per unit.

After the decision, the tariff has been reduced from Rs 45.55 to Rs 23.57 per unit. Meanwhile a request to remove capped margin of Rs 24.44 on vehicle charging stations also approved.