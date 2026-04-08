Chinese electric truck maker Windrose makes first US delivery

Chinese electric truck startup Windrose said ​it had made the ‌first delivery of its long‑haul electric heavy truck in ​the United States, marking ​a key step in ⁠its global expansion.

The vehicle, ​priced at $285,000, was handed ​over to Texas logistics firm Allogic and charging partner Greenspace through ​Windrose’s American partner ​on April 1, the company said ‌in ⁠a statement on April 3.

Founded in 2022 and emerging as a competitor ​to Tesla’s ​Semi, ⁠Windrose said it had secured full ​vehicle certification across Asia, ​Europe, ⁠North and South America, and expects approval in ⁠Oceania ​in the ​second half of this year.