Chinese FM Wang Yi meets PM Imran Khan on OIC CFMs sidelines

ISLAMABAD: State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs).

PM Imran Khan warmly welcomed State Councilor Wang Yi to Pakistan and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in a crash of China Eastern flight on Monday.

They discussed the current trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral ties and the evolving regional and international scenario, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan said the ongoing second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan’s efforts for economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture and IT.

He also welcomed Chinese investors to benefit from attractive opportunities in Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

The premier briefed the Chinese dignitary on India’s egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its irresponsible behaviour that is an impediment to regional peace and security.

He also apprised Wang Yi of the so-called “accidental” firing of a missile from India into Pakistan’s territory and underlined Pakistan’s call for a joint probe, and the need to ensure that it does not occur again.

Imran Khan emphasised that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert a humanitarian crisis there.

The Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi conveyed the most cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Le Keqiang and reaffirmed the centrality of Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

