Chinese low-budget film 'The Bull Comes (Niu Lai)' hits $4M in China

A crudely animated, homemade movie about ​a baby cow has become China’s most unlikely box-office smash, generating merchandise and memes and a national conversation about the joyful ‌rejection of slick marketing and artificial intelligence by a younger generation.

Made on a shoestring budget and with hand-drawn posters and a reported cost in the thousands of dollars, “The Bull Comes,” or “Niu Lai” in Chinese, grossed the equivalent of more than $4 million as of Thursday.

A crudely animated, homemade movie about ​a baby cow has become China’s most unlikely box-office smash, generating merchandise and memes and a national conversation about the joyful ‌rejection of slick marketing and artificial intelligence by a younger generation.

Made on a shoestring budget and with hand-drawn posters and a reported cost in the thousands of dollars, “The Bull Comes,” or “Niu Lai” in Chinese, grossed the equivalent of more than $4 million as of Thursday.

“I can’t believe the theatre is full!” ​one audience member shouted, triggering cheers and laughter from the crowd. “Other than envying how much money this piece of junk has made, I have no complaints,” said a popular movie blogger on Weibo, a social media platform. The embrace of the movie has become a kind of inside joke for the young, the blogger added.

“And I say – let ​them laugh. There aren’t that many things left that we can joke about.” The DIY project tapped into a kind ​of rebellious mood of the moment, said Remo Zhu, a Chinese director. “It’s a mood of … don’t tell me what to do, to watch or eat – I’ll decide that ‌for myself,” ⁠he said. “In a packed theatre full of strangers, it becomes a genuinely interactive, immersive communal experience.”

The movie tells the story of a frail and exhausted newborn calf who struggles to stand up. It is a tale of friendship, courage, and loss as the herd faces danger on its journey to find greener pastures. Spoiler: It also may – or may not – be a dream. The dialogue is slow. Action sequences are clunky. The animation is heavily pixelated. “It’s not ​even a movie,” said one reviewer on ​Weibo. “To call it bad is ⁠an insult to bad movies.”

Movie or not, it has become a cultural touchstone and sparked a frenzy of people trying to cash in on its unlikely appeal. There are Niu Lai toys, Niu Lai-masked robots, social media memes ​and cosplays.

Companies with the word “bull” in their names also saw an increase in their share prices on Monday, ​drawing an unusual ⁠warning from China’s central bank against meme stock investing.

“Going to the movies for a bit of fun is harmless enough, but … pinning one’s hopes on the word ‘bull’ is not rationality – it is wishful thinking,” a journal run by the People’s Bank of China said on Tuesday.

Aspiring animators hoping to repeat the low-budget flick’s ⁠success might also ​be out of luck. “These are usually low-probability events: hard to predict and impossible to ​replicate deliberately,” said Liang Xia, an animation producer based in Shanghai.

“More often, they are driven by a swell of public emotion rather than the content itself. The content may simply serve ​as the spark that ignites.”