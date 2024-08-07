Chinese Olympian’s medal-biting moment goes viral at Paris 2024

China’s 18-year-old gymnast Zhou Yaqin went viral with her spontaneous reaction at the podium of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Yaqin was pipped to the gold by Italy’s Alice D’Amato after suffering a slip on the beam during her routine at the balance beam final on August 6.

The 18-year-old Chinese athlete was awarded the silver medal while Manila Esposito took the bronze medal.

Following the final, Zhou Yaqin smiled and posed for photographs and videos with the other contestants when an innocent reaction made her appearance viral on social media.

A video showed the two Italian athletes doing the tradition of medal chomp (biting the medal) after gaining victory.

Chinese young gymnast Zhou Yaqin won silver medal in balance beam final. She soon followed the medal bite tradition after seeing Italian gymnasts A. D'Amato and M. Esposito do it.

The tradition seemed new to the Chinese Olympian as she was seen surprised by the actions. Nonetheless, she followed suit and tried the gesture herself. However, Yaqin seemed hesitant to bite the medal.

It was her reaction that left the internet in splits as several mentioned her innocence despite reaching the global stage.

Social media users adored Zhou Yaqin for following whatever the other athletes were doing at the Paris Olympics 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Italy’s Alice D’Amato created history by becoming the first Italian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics title despite big names such as Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee up against her in August 6 balance beam final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

She had qualified seventh amongst the eight finalists and had never won an individual beam medal at a major global meeting.

D’Amato, who also won silver with Italy in the team event, has a twin sister, Asia, who is also a gymnast on the Italian team but had to sit out the Paris Games with a knee injury requiring surgery.