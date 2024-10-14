Chinese Premier Li Qiang lands in Islamabad on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in Islamabad on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit, during which he will also attend the high-profile Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16, ARY News reported.

The Chinese PM was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival and welcomed with a 21-gun salute.

PM Li Qiang was accompanied by ministers and senior officials including those from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

This is the first visit to Pakistan by any Chinese premier in 11 years.

PM Shehbaz and Premier Li will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC). The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments, the FO statement said on Sunday.

The Chinese premier will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan. He will also attend the SCO meeting in Islamabad, the statement said.

“It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments,” it stated.

Pakistan is hosting the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia, and is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 in Islamabad.