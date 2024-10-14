Chinese Premier Li Qiang lands in Islamabad on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in Islamabad on Monday on a four-day bilateral visit, during which he will also attend the high-profile Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16, ARY News reported.
The Chinese PM was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival and welcomed with a 21-gun salute.
PM Li Qiang was accompanied by ministers and senior officials including those from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.
This is the first visit to Pakistan by any Chinese premier in 11 years.
PM Shehbaz and Premier Li will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC). The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments, the FO statement said on Sunday.
The Chinese premier will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan. He will also attend the SCO meeting in Islamabad, the statement said.
“It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments,” it stated.
Who’s attending the summit?
Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the names of the top leaders of the member countries who will be attending the SCO summit.
The FO said that the member states will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the first vice president of Iran and external affairs minister of India.
The prime minister of Mongolia (observer state), along with the deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers and the foreign minister of Turkmenistan (special guest), will also take part in the meeting.
The foreign office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the SCO summit in his capacity of the current chair of the CHG.
He will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegation on the sidelines of the summit.
The SCO meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.
The participants will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member states and approve the budget of the organization.
Over 10,000 law enforcers deployed for security
The government has made extensive preparations for the event while focusing on both security and beautification of Islamabad.
Moreover, the federal government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel for the security of about 900 delegates.
The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.
The government has announced three days’ holidays for public offices, educational institutions, and commercial centres in Islamabad.
All marriage halls will also remain closed to ensure smooth proceedings of the SCO summit.
The metro bus service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain suspended during the summit.
Established on June 15, 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent intergovernmental international organization aimed at strengthening multisphere cooperation, promoting peace and security, and new economic international order.