Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng meets COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: The visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, both dignitaries reiterated the desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and China expressed their firm resolve to continue their cooperation for further developing CPEC as a high-quality demonstrable project of the Belt and Roads Initiative.

This was expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier of the State Council of China, He Lifeng during their speeches in a special ceremony held in Islamabad to celebrate the completion of the 1st Decade of CPEC.

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier He Lifeng paid rich tribute to CPEC for its positive contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and the progress and prosperity of the people of the two countries.

They underscored that as the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape by removing infrastructure bottlenecks and eliminating power shortages.

The leadership of Pakistan and China also appreciated the endeavours of Pakistani and Chinese experts, engineers and workers for their meritorious contribution to timely completion of all CPEC projects in Pakistan.