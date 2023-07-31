Pakistan, China vow to continue cooperation for CPEC

Pakistan and China have expressed their firm resolve to continue their cooperation for further developing CPEC as a high-quality demonstrable project of the Belt and Roads Initiative.

This was expressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier of the State Council of China, He Lifeng during their speeches in a special ceremony held in Islamabad to celebrate the completion of the 1st Decade of CPEC.

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier He Lifeng paid rich tribute to CPEC for its positive contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and the progress and prosperity of the people of the two countries.

They underscored that as the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape by removing infrastructure bottlenecks and eliminating power shortages.

The leadership of Pakistan and China also appreciated the endeavours of Pakistani and Chinese experts, engineers and workers for their meritorious contribution to timely completion of all CPEC projects in Pakistan.

At the occasion, Vice Premier He Lifeng also read a special message of President Xi Jinping, congratulating the government and people of Pakistan on the completion of the first Decade of CPEC.

High-level leadership attended the event from Pakistan and China, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, and the Vice Premier of the State Council of China, Mr. He Lifeng.

Senior Ministers of China and Pakistan, high ranking officials from both countries, and corporate executives of leading Chinese companies working in Pakistan also participated in the event.

To mark the significance of the occasion, a special Postal Stamp, Commemorative Coin and First Day Cover, were also issued.

Both sides also unveiled a first Decade of CPEC memento capturing the achievements made and the futuristic vision of CPEC.

During the event, special performances were organized to display multiple facets of Pakistan’s pluralistic and progressive culture, and to highlight civilizational affinity and fraternal ties between Pakistan and China.

It may be recalled that Pakistan and China have kicked off CPEC projects in 2013, after the visit of the Chinese Premier to Pakistan.

Under the rubric of CPEC, the two countries initiated and completed multiple projects in the past ten years in the energy, transport infrastructure, port, airport development and digital connectivity.

CPEC brought huge dividends to Pakistan as manifested in the creation of over 200,000 jobs, the addition of 8000 MW power to national grid, building of 510 kilometers of highways and 932 kilometers of road network, and laying of 820-kilometer long optical fiber line.

Under Phase-II of CPEC, both countries have expanded cooperation to new areas including rural revitalization, agricultural development, industrialization, green development and science and technology.