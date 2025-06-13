Chinese woman detained over BTS star Jungkook house break-in

A Chinese woman was briefly detained in Seoul for allegedly attempting to enter the home of BTS idol Jungkook, who was released from his military service a day before, police said Thursday.

The septuplet BTS, South Korea’s most lucrative musical act, has been on a self-described hiatus since 2022 while its members separately completed their military service, which is mandatory in the South for all men under 30.

Thousands of fans of the K-pop supergroup have been gathering in Seoul this week, as four members of the band wrapped up their mandatory army duties and reentered civilian life, triggering a fan frenzy as the idols vowed to get back to performing.

Six of the seven members of the group have now finished military service, with the final member, SUGA, who was doing alternative service for health reasons, due to be released next week.

The group will also hold its annual FESTA celebration on Friday, which marks the anniversary of their debut and attracts thousands of fans, collectively known as ARMY, to South Korea.

Its agency HYBE headquarters in Seoul has been wrapped with the slogan ‘WE ARE BACK’.

According to authorities, a Chinese woman is accused of pressing the keypad lock at Jungkook luxury apartment in Seoul’s Yongsan district around 11:20 pm Wednesday.

“She told us she wasn’t trying to break in, but was curious if someone inside would respond when she pressed the keypad,” an official from the Yongsan Police Station told AFP.

“She was released this morning,” the official added.

A final decision has not yet been made on how the ‘case will be handled legally’, he said.

‘Don’t come to my home’

Jungkook has long struggled with stalkers and has repeatedly urged fans to respect his privacy.

In one instance, fans attempted to send food deliveries to his home.

In a livestream last year, he also expressed concern after finding YouTube videos detailing his move and new house.

“Now that I’ve moved, I just hope people don’t come to my home,” he pleaded.

“I’m asking you, please.”

Jungkook and fellow band member Jimin spent 18 months on the frontline with North Korea, serving in the 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade.

They were greeted by screaming fans and crowds of journalists after they left their base for discharge, still dressed in camouflage military uniforms.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in front of a camera, and I’m a bit embarrassed because I didn’t even put on makeup,” said Jungkook Wednesday, looking slightly flustered at the mass gathering.

The pair bowed to fans and media before getting into a black minivan and driving off, with Jungkook’s apparent attempted break-in coming just hours later.