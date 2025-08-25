Chisholm Jr. hits 100th career HR, as Yankees sink Red Sox

Jazz Chisholm Jr starred with his 100th home run in the second inning as helped the New York Yankees gain their first lead against the Boston Red Sox since Thursday’s series opener.

He achieved this feat on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium in his sixth major league season.

It was also an emotional night for Chisholm Jr, 27, who lost his best friend on Saturday night. He trotted the bases and held back tears in the dugout.

“It felt kind of surreal,” Chisholm told the media after the game. “I lost my best friend yesterday, so today felt like a different type of day, especially with the 100th home run coming today and everything.”

A visibly emotional Chisholm Jr was caught by cameras during the game. In one of the shorts he can be seen hugging Aron Judge and burying his head in the slugger’s chest after hitting his 100th career home run.

The second baseman added a second home run in the eighth inning, giving him 24 homers this season to tie the career high he set in 2024.

Trent Grisham also clubbed two home runs, giving him a career-high 25 for the season.

The victory also helped the Yankees avoid a four-game series sweep and snapped their eight-game losing streak against their rivals.

Nick Kurtz’s Historic 4-Home-Run Game: A Star Is Born for Oakland Athletics

Chisholm and Grisham are two of the five Yankees with at least 20 home runs this season, a number that leads the majors.

They will open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Yankees are a half-game behind the Red Sox for the first wild-card spot and six games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

The two sides will meet for their final regular-season series in Boston, a three-game set that begins September 12 and could have significant playoff ramifications.

The Yankees are 2-8 against Boston this season.