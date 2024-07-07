Two tourist dead, three injured in Chitral car accident

CHITRAL: In a tragic incident, at least two tourist dead, while three others injured in Chitral car accident, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident which claimed the lives of two tourists occurred in Ashrit due to damaged road.

According to the locals, the 18 kilometer unfinished road of Lowari tunnel has caused several accident in recent past.

In a separate incident, at least four people were killed while six others sustained injuries after a tourists’ van suffered an accident in Skurdu’s Bishu valley.

The ill-fated van was carrying 10 passengers out of which four were killed. The seven injured persons were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

On May 29, at least 27 people were killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan.

The accident occurred due to over speeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta.

Soon after the incident, the rescue officials reached the site and shifted bodies and the injured to the Basima Civil Hospital.

Rescue sources said the death toll in the Washuk bus accident might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.