Chloe Malle embraces 'nepo kid' tag

Vogue’s new top editor, Chloe Malle, the daughter of actor Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle, has embraced her status as a ‘nepo kid.’

The 39-year-old was named the head of editorial content of Vogue‘s US edition after outgoing head Anna Wintour threw her weight behind her.

The publication reported that Chloe Malle will take over the role immediately and will report to Anna Wintour, who will continue to serve as chief content officer of Condé Nast and Vogue’s global editorial director.

Following the announcement of her appointment as the top editor of Vogue, the 39-year-old said that she “feel[s] incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Chloe Malle acknowledged having benefited from her privileged background.

Her mother, Candice Bergen, was an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, while her father, Louis Malle was also an Academy Award-nominated director.

“There is no question that I have 100 percent benefited from the privilege I grew up in,” she said.

Chloe Malle continued, “It’s delusional to say otherwise. I will say, though, that it has always made me work much harder. It has been a goal for a lot of my life to prove that I’m more than Candice Bergen’s daughter, or someone who grew up in Beverly Hills.”

According to reports, the 39-year-old joined Vogue in 2011 as social editor and later became a contributing editor.

Chloe Malle has been served as the editor of Vogue’s website since 2023 and also co-hosted ‘The Run-Through’ podcast.