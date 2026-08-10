Chris Evan reveals name of mastermind behind Avengers' logo

Cris Evans revealed who came up with one of the Avengers’ most iconic ideas for the OG lineup: Matching Tattoos.

Some of the most memorable moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happened far away from the cameras. Years after the original six Avengers became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable ensembles. He also revealed the name of the mastermind behind the creative idea that permanently linked several of the stars together.

During a recent discussion about the iconic cast tradition, he revealed that Scarlett was the person who came up with the idea. The design featured the Avengers logo alongside a “6”, representing the six original members of the superhero team. Tattoo artist Josh Lord created the design, with Evans and Johansson getting things started in New York before Lord traveled to Los Angeles to tattoo the other members of the group.

However, they couldn’t quite get all six on board. Evans added, “We couldn’t get Ruffalo”. Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner and the Hulk throughout the MCU, famously sat out the tattoo session. His reluctance wasn’t because he didn’t want to be part of the group; he simply wasn’t comfortable with needles.

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The six original Avengers first came together on screen in 2012’s The Avengers, with Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America, Hemsworth’s Thor, Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk forming the core team.

The tattoo story dates back to 2018, around the time the cast was filming and promoting Avengers: Infinity War. Robert Downey Jr., Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner all ended up getting the same minimalist Avengers-inspired tattoo. But it wasn’t originally the Fantastic Four actor’s idea.