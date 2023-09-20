Chris Evans hints new career move after marrying Alba Baptista

28.9 C
Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans hinted at some major career decisions days after marrying ladylove Alba Baptista.

In a new cover interview for a magazine, Chris Evans spoke about the long break he took from his acting career to spend time with his now-wife, which doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

“I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” Evans teased.

The ‘Marvel’ star explained, “My girlfriend [Alba], that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating. I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year.”

At another point during the interview, the actor hinted, “I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests.”

“Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way,” he quipped. “But I also feel very satisfied.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hollywood star Chris Evans aka Captain America married the Portugal-born rising starlet Alba Baptista in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, never announced an engagement officially, however, after almost two years of dating, the couple made their relationship Insta official with a series of stories on the social platform in January this year.

