The Avengers: Chris Evans was ‘not happy’ with post-credit Shawarma scene; Here’s why!

The fans’ queries are finally answered as to why Chris Evans aka ‘Captain America’ didn’t enjoy the shawarma with the other superheroes in ‘The Avengers’ post-credit scene.

While ‘The Avengers’ (2012) was special as the first-ever MCU film to bring together all six of them, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), it got all more special with a post-credit scene which none of the Marvel legions can ever get out of their heads, the sequence where all the superheroes sat together to enjoy a lip-smacking Shawarma spread.

However, the fans have been intrigued since to know why Evans’ Captain America did not binge on those treats with his fellows and was seen upset the whole time with one of his hands on his face.

This query has finally been answered.

In a YouTube short video which was recently shared by a channel, the narrator explained that the film was not a part of the schedule and was filmed after the premiere, calling back all the Hollywood stars when they had already started with their next projects. They were made to shoot the scene with their superhero getups at a real restaurant in LA.

“Chris Evans who played Captain America, had a problem with the scene [as] he had grown a beard for his role in Snowpiercer – a sci-fi thriller. He couldn’t shave it off as he was still filming that movie,” the narrator explained in the clip.

The person continued, “He also couldn’t show it on screen because it would ruin the continuity of his character. The solution was to cover his face with a prosthetic jaw that looked like his own.”

“The makeup team did their best to make it look realistic but it was still noticeable and uncomfortable. Evans had to hold his hand over his face to hide it even more. He also couldn’t eat anything because it would mess up the prosthetic. Evans was not happy with the scene,” the video explained further.

