Chris Evans gets honest about working with Dakota Johnson

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans got candid, sharing his extremely honest opinion of working with his ‘Materialists’ co-star Dakota Johnson for the first time and revealed what his initial impression was of her.

In a candid confession, actor Chris Evans, who shares the screen with Dakota Johnson for the first time in ‘Materialists’, admitted that he was ‘scared’ to work with the Hollywood starlet, because she ‘didn’t like’ his face.

In a promotional outing for their recently released romance flick, the ‘Captain America’ star claimed, “Dakota said she didn’t like my face in an interview years prior.”

While she interrupted, saying, “I didn’t,” Evans continued to share, “And so I was scared that she wouldn’t like me.”

“I don’t know, I just thought Dakota was this really cool person, and I just got a vibe that she wasn’t going to like me,” he explained and hilariously added, “But then the first day, I was like, ‘She’s dumb just like me’.”

“But she is so self-deprecating, she doesn’t take herself too seriously. She is effortlessly cool, sharp-witted and fun, and also extremely kind. So we hit it off right away,” Evans added.

Upon being asked further about their on-screen chemistry, whether it follows their bond off the screen, he quipped, “It’s a testament to the performance, because we are a real nightmare over here.”

To this, the ‘Madame Web’ actor chimed in, “We hate each other. I think he’s a piece of shit. We are just really good actors.”

Notably, filmmaker Celine Song’s rom-com ‘Materialists’, co-starring Evans and Johnson with Pedro Pascal, arrived in theatres last week, June 13.

