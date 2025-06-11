Dakota Johnson spills relationship deal-breaker after Chris Martin split

Days after breaking up with longtime beau Chris Martin, Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson reveals what would be an absolute deal-breaker for her in any future relationship.

Out and about for the promotions of her new film, Celine Song’s rom-com ‘Materialists’, Dakota Johnson most recently appeared on a chat show with her co-star Chris Evans, when the actor candidly shared a dating ‘non-negotiable’ for her, after an eight-year-long relationship with English musician Chris Martin.

“What would be one non-negotiable for you if you were to engage with a real-life matchmaker?” the host asked the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star, who plays a professional matchmaker in her new film, to which she bluntly replied, “Like, not an a–hole,” leaving the host, her co-star and everyone in the audience in laughter.

“That’s concise,” Evans quipped in reaction. “There it is. Nail on the head.”

Notably, her candid expression came days after an insider confirmed that Johnson has parted ways with the Coldplay frontman, after being in a relationship for over eight years.

They began dating in 2017, a couple of years after Martin ‘consciously uncoupled’ from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Johnson and Martin had sparked engagement rumours back in 2020. However, it was only last March that a source close to the ex-couple confirmed to a foreign publication that they had been engaged for ‘years’.

