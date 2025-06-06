Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin break-up: What exactly went wrong between them?

After being in a relationship for over eight years, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and English musician Chris Martin parted ways for the one ‘final’ time, and if reports are to be believed, there are two main reasons behind their split.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by a foreign publication, the 13-year age gap between Dakota Johnson, 35, and Chris Martin, 48, became the reason behind celebrity couple’s split, in addition to his unwillingness of having anymore kids, while the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star was keen to start a family of her own with the Coldplay frontman.

“Dakota has been desperate for her and Chris to work out for years, and every time they broke up, she was devastated and in tears,” shared a source close to the couple. “Even some of Dakota’s team would have to console her when they were apart, and she could never move on.”

The insider also revealed, “She really loves him and his children, and he deeply loves her, but things were just never lining up for them, and it was very up and down.”

“They really tried to work through their issues, but the age gap was often a problem. She’d [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life,” the tipster spilt.

It is pertinent to mention here that Johnson and Martin, who began dating in 2017, a couple of years after the singer ‘consciously uncoupled’ from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, sparked engagement rumours back in 2020. Last March, a source close to the couple confirmed to a foreign publication that they have been engaged for ‘years’.

Notably, Martin shares two children with his ex-wife Paltrow: Apple and Moses.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson speaks up on her ‘torturous relationship’ while dating Chris Martin