Dakota Johnson speaks up on her ‘torturous relationship’ while dating Chris Martin

Being in a steady relationship with English musician Chris Martin, Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson spoke up about another ‘torturous relationship’ in her life.

During her latest outing at Cannes, actor-film producer Dakota Johnson, who presented her latest production, Michael Angelo Covino’s comedy film ‘Splitsville’, at the prestigious film festival, gets candid about her ‘torturous’ relationship with filmmaking.

The ‘Madame Web’ actor shared that she had always dreamt of becoming a producer, as it ‘allows her for a bit more collaboration’ and gets to spend more time on the sets. “What I have experienced is that I get my day in court more than I have as maybe just an actor on some projects,” said Johnson, who also stars in a supporting role in ‘Splitsville’, at the French Riviera.

She continued, “It’s more about me; like, I get more from it because I always wanted more from this job. I am so in love with it, and I have a torturous relationship with it. I’m just thirsty for more all the time, and I just wanted to be more involved and learn more and be more creative and more a part of the whole process of making a film…”

“As opposed to just showing up and saying my lines,” she concluded.

