web analytics
32.6 C
Karachi
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin make rare public appearance

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and English musician Chris Martin made a rare joint outing in Malibu, California, before she headed to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson, 35, who solo walked the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her comedy film ‘Splitsville’, had soaked up the Malibu sun with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, before heading to the French Riviera.

In the widely circulated pictures, the couple was spotted in casual looks as they walked out of a yoga class together.

Notably, Johnson and Martin, who began dating in 2017, a couple of years after the singer ‘consciously uncoupled’ from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, first sparked engagement rumours back in 2020. However, it was only last March that a source, close to the couple, confirmed to a foreign publication that they have been engaged for ‘years’.

Last August, there were speculations regarding the celebrity couple’s split, however, the rumours were shut down by a rep for the ‘Madame Web’ actor before she accompanied her beau to India for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Also Read: Why does Dakota Johnson want to ‘block out’ memory of first meeting with Pedro Pascal?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.