Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin make rare public appearance

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson and English musician Chris Martin made a rare joint outing in Malibu, California, before she headed to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Hollywood starlet Dakota Johnson, 35, who solo walked the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her comedy film ‘Splitsville’, had soaked up the Malibu sun with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, before heading to the French Riviera.

In the widely circulated pictures, the couple was spotted in casual looks as they walked out of a yoga class together.

Notably, Johnson and Martin, who began dating in 2017, a couple of years after the singer ‘consciously uncoupled’ from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, first sparked engagement rumours back in 2020. However, it was only last March that a source, close to the couple, confirmed to a foreign publication that they have been engaged for ‘years’.

Last August, there were speculations regarding the celebrity couple’s split, however, the rumours were shut down by a rep for the ‘Madame Web’ actor before she accompanied her beau to India for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

