Why does Dakota Johnson want to ‘block out’ memory of first meeting with Pedro Pascal?

Dakota Johnson is all set to share the screen with Pedro Pascal in the upcoming rom-com ‘Materialists’; however, the Hollywood starlet wants to completely ‘block out’ the memory of their first meeting.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

‘Materialists’ co-stars, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, ended up arguing on the timeline of their first meetup many years ago, as ‘The Last of Us’ actor claimed that they first crossed paths at least 10 years before the Met Gala, when their first encounter happened, per the former.

“Dakota, when and where did we first meet?” Pascal asked his co-star, who candidly questioned back, “According to whose truth? Do you want your story or my story?”

The ‘Madame Web’ star continued, “So yours is the truth because you’re the man. Your truth is that we met first with somebody. Was it with Sarah Paulson? Was it at the Met?”

However, Pascal insisted, “It was the Golden Globes 2014. It wasn’t during the ceremony; it was the after bit, when they usher you out and you go directly into some kind of HBO party.”

“You knew Sarah and so met me, and you were on your own. They probably wouldn’t give you a plus one. So, we banded together, and we looked after you,” he explained, with reference to her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, to which, she confessed in the end, “That’s so crazy that I don’t remember meeting you there.” “It feels like something substantial happened to me that night, and I’m blocking it out,” Johnson quipped.

Also Read: Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston are ‘more than just friends’