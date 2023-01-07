Chris Evans goes Insta official with girlfriend Alba Baptista

Hollywood star Chris Evans aka Captain America just went Insta official with his rumoured girlfriend, Alba Baptista.

While Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are in a secret relationship for at least a couple of years at this point, seems like the two, or at least ‘The Gray Man’ star is ready to profess his love for his partner to the world.

On Friday, Evans, 41, took a look back at his last year with his lady love, Baptista, 25. He posted a mushy recap video on his Instagram stories, titled “A look back at 2022,” with a series of red heart stickers and by the looks of it, safe to say, the past year for the duo was only scaring the hell out of their respective partner.

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptiste scare each other in hilarious set of videos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVfGkUEwjT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

As per the earlier reports from a foreign-based publication, Evans is dating the Potugal-born rising starlet for years and the two are in quite a ‘serious’ relationship.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source close to the celebrities told the outlet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Evans was last seen in Russo Brothers’ action thriller flick ‘The Gray Man’ alongside Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page and Ana de Armas. The film was released on the streaming giant Netflix after a limited theatrical release in July last year.

