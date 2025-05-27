Chris Evans skips Cannes and the reason will melt your heart

Chris Evans, the actor best known as Captain America, made headlines this week, not for walking the Cannes red carpet, but for skipping it altogether.

He missed the world premiere of his new film Honey Don’t! at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in order to be with his family.

While co-stars Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza dazzled at the closing night of the prestigious event on 23 May, Evans was notably absent.

The reason? Chris Evans chose to celebrate his mother’s 70th birthday instead.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, the Hollywood star explained: “I wish I could’ve been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother’s 70th birthday and there are some things you just can’t miss! Congrats everyone!!”

The statement quickly went viral, with fans praising Chris Evans for putting family first. The actor’s decision struck a chord online, as many admired his loyalty and priorities.

“It’s rare to see a star like Chris Evans miss a major premiere,” one fan wrote, “but that’s why we love him.”

In Honey Don’t!, directed by Ethan Coen, Evans plays a charming but sinister church minister. The film follows Qualley’s character, Honey O’Donahue, a small-town detective investigating mysterious deaths tied to the church.

Aubrey Plaza plays her love interest, a local police officer. The film also stars Charlie Day and Billy Eichner.

While Chris Evans wasn’t present, the film still made a strong impression, receiving a six-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Director Coen called it “a fun way to end the festival.”

Honey Don’t! opens in UK and US cinemas on 22 August. Chris Evans also stars in another indie this summer, Materialists, alongside Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal, which hits cinemas on 13 June.