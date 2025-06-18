Guess what Dakota Johnson said about Chris Evans before working with him

Chris Evans has opened up about an old remark made by Materialists co-star Dakota Johnson, admitting that she once said she didn’t like his face.

The two now star together in the new romantic comedy Materialists, but their working relationship got off to a slightly awkward start — at least in Evans’ mind.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Chris Evans shared that Dakota Johnson made the comment years before they worked together.

“Dakota said she didn’t like my face in an interview in years prior,” Evans revealed, adding that it made him nervous to meet her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

“I was scared that Dakota wouldn’t like me,” he admitted. “I just thought Dakota was this really cool person, and I don’t know why, I just got a vibe that she wasn’t going to like me.”

During the interview, the two stars joked that their on-screen chemistry in Materialists was a “testament to the performance,” because they “hate each other.”

Dakota Johnson grinned and told Evans to “go on, tell your dumb story,” before he recounted the memorable comment.

Read More: Chris Evans skips Cannes and the reason will melt your heart

Despite the remark, Chris Evans had nothing but praise for Dakota Johnson. He called her “effortlessly cool” and said she “doesn’t take herself too seriously.” Johnson also returned the compliment, showing that whatever awkwardness there once was has long passed.

Chris Evans stars in Materialists alongside Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal. The film, which premiered in cinemas on 13 June, has already impressed critics. It holds an 85 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 69 percent audience rating on the Popcornmeter.

Although Chris Evans may never forget Dakota Johnson’s brutally honest comment, it hasn’t hurt their working relationship. With Materialists now playing in theatres, fans can see the duo’s playful chemistry for themselves face comments and all.