After cricket & music, what’s next in store for Chris Gayle?

After exploring his musical talent, Jamaican cricketer and former skipper of the West Indies team, Chris Gayle hints at his new career aspirations.

After having a successful career in cricket and venturing into music, with his second album only, ‘Tropical House – Cruises to Jamaica’, already on the road to prestigious Grammy Awards, the former cricketer teased that he has more entertainment in the store.

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian media outlet, Chris Gayle aka Universe Boss confirmed that he can possibly pursue acting in the near future as the Indian film industry, commonly known as Bollywood, has been calling his name.

When asked about his familiarity with the popular Indian cinema, the Grammy-nominated musician said, “Bollywood has been calling my name in recent times and I’m pretty familiar with the movie industry in India.”

He continued, “Recently, I did a commercial over there in India with a Bollywood actor and it’s something special to look for from the Universe Boss in the near future.”

Moreover, the star cricketer also hinted at the possibility of him returning to the field, confirming that he has not entirely closed the doors to cricket. “The possibilities with cricket are endless with the Universe Boss so I’m not ruling out anything although I’m at the end of my cricket career,” Gayle stated.

