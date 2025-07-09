Chris Gayle unhappy with South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle has expressed disappointment over Wiaan Mulder’s decision not to chase Brian Lara’s Test record.

Mulder was named the stand-in for South Africa’s second Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month.

In his first outing, the 27-year-old scored an unbeaten 367 to break multiple records, including the highest individual score by a South African batter in Tests, surpassing Hashim Amla.

Despite legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara’s all-time Test 400-run record in sight, Wiaan Mulder declared the innings when he was just 34 runs short of breaking the record.

After declining to chase the Test record, the South Africa captain said that he intentionally let the former West Indies captain to keep the Test record.

“We had enough to bowl at. Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 or 401 or something against England, and for someone to keep that record, it is special. I spoke to Shuks (Shukri Conrad) – and spoke about letting the legends keep (that record). Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be,” he said after the day’s play in the second Test.

However, Chris Gayle, who has played with Brian Lara, did not agree with Wiaan Mulder on the decision, saying that he should have gone for the record.

“If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400. That doesn’t happen often. You don’t know when you’re going to get to a triple-century again. Any time you get a chance like that, you try and make the best out of it,” Gayle said in an interview with a foreign sports outlet.

He added, “Come on, you’re on 367, automatically you have to take a chance at the record. If you want to be a legend. How are you going to become a legend? Records come with being a legend.”

According to Chris Gayle, it was blunder on Mulder’s part to stand down when he could have attempted to break the record.

“I think it was an error from his side, not to try and go to get it. We don’t know if he would go on and get it or not. But he declared on 367 and he said what he had to say. But listen, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get 400 runs in a Test match. Come on, youngster, you’ve blown it big time,” he said.