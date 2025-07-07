Mulder stood down his chase because Lara deserves batting record

South Africa stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder felt he had no right to dislodge West Indies great Brian Lara from the summit of highest test innings scores and decided to declare his team’s innings against Zimbabwe when he was 34 runs short of breaking the record.

Mulder was 367 not out at lunch on the second day of the second test at the Queens Sports Club on Monday when he made the surprise call not to continue batting, passing up the opportunity to set a unique cricketing milestone.

“First things first. I thought we’d got enough and needed a bowl. And, secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real,” Mulder said at the close of play on Monday.

“He [Brian Lara] got 400 against England (in Antigua in 2004) and for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I’d probably do the same thing.”

The 27-year-old all-rounder, in his first stint as captain, said he also got support for his decision from coach Shukri Conrad.

“He said to me, ‘Let the legends keep the really big scores’. And you know, you never know what’s my fate or what’s destined for me, but I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be.”

Wiaan Mulder did notch up the fifth highest test innings and, on the list of triple centurions, now sits above the likes of Don Bradman and Gary Sobers.

He was only recently promoted up the South Africa order to fill the troublesome No. 3 position and before his triple hundred averaged only 26.20 in 33 test innings, with two previous tons.

“To be honest with you, I’ve never even dreamed of getting a double hundred, never mind a triple hundred,” he said on Monday after lashing a mediocre home attack to all corners in an impressive knock made up of 53 boundaries.

“But it’s super special and the most important thing is putting the team in a good position to hopefully win this test,” Wiaan Mulder added.

South Africa, who declared on 626-5, are in a commanding position with Zimbabwe trailing by 405 runs, having been forced to follow on after being dismissed for 170 in their reply, with Mulder taking two wickets to top off a day he will never forget.