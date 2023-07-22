Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy survived on an egg for their film?

Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy followed a rigorous diet plan to work in Ron Howard’s film ‘In The Heart Of The Sea‘, as they could barely have a boiled egg per day.

Chris Hemsworth is considered one of the finest action stars today and his work in ‘Thor’ and ‘Extraction’ is a testament to his success. Given that the actor had to play a character fighting for survival on a stranded island, he shed pounds and restricted his diet to be in shape.

The Extraction star, recalling the meagre diet plan for the film, said he used to only eat a boiled egg, a couple of crackers, and a celery stick per day.

“We couldn’t go away for a month and get skinny, we had to do it while we were shooting,” he said. “At one point, a day’s rations were a boiled egg, a couple of crackers, and a celery stick.”

Moreover, Chris Hemsworth added that they would talk about food throughout the shooting.

“I reckon about 90% of our conversations were about our favourite foods and what we would eat when we finished the film.” he recalled.

Cillian Murphy and Chris Hemsworth essayed Matthew Joy and Owen Chase in ‘In The Heart Of The Sea‘. It followed the crew of a whaling ship pushing to their limits to survive after encountering a huge albino bull sperm whale.

The cast also included Tom Holland, Ben Whishaw, Benjamin Walker, Michelle Fairley, Gary Beadle, Charlotte Riley and others.

Chris Hemsworth’s latest outing was ‘Extraction 2’ whereas Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is currently running in theatres worldwide.