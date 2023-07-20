Cillian Murphy survived only on THIS for ‘Oppenheimer’ role?

Irish actor Cillian Murphy underwent an incredible transformation to fit for the titular role in ‘Oppenheimer’ and drastic changes in his diet had a pivotal part in it.

In a recent interview, the actor’s co-star in the thriller, Emily Blunt revealed that Murphy used to eat only ‘an almond’ each day to achieve his weight loss goal, in order to match the distinct personality of the American physicist.

“He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated,” spilt ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star.

Speaking about his transformation to an American tabloid, Murphy said, “I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right.”

“I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes,” he added.

“I don’t advise it.”

Written and directed by cinematic mastermind Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the American theoretical physicist known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’ – essayed by Cillian Murphy.

The biographical epic, based on the 2005 biography ‘American Prometheus’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence PughJosh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

‘Oppenheimer’ is slated for theatrical release on July 21.

