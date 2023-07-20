Robert Downey Jr. spills odd detail about ‘Oppenheimer’ script

Hollywood A-lister Robert Downey Jr. divulged a rather unusual detail about his upcoming Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’.

Speaking about the dizzying experience of reading the script of Nolan’s hotly-anticipated biographical epic in a recent outing, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that it was printed on red paper with black, which felt ‘hypnotizing’.

“I went over to this house, I read it. I don’t want to complain, but it’s on red paper printed in black, which is kind of difficult, at best,” Downey said of the script of his next, to which, co-star Emily Blunt chimed in, “A bit unnerving, as well.”

The ‘Avengers’ star continued, “I guess there’s something about it that makes it that you forget it as soon as you read it. I don’t know what those colours are.”

“It’s kind of like being hypnotized.”

Speaking of the oddness of the script, the colour of the paper is not the only thing unusual about it. The cinematic mastermind, Nolan recently revealed that he actually wrote the script in first-person, which he has never done before.

“I don’t know if anyone’s ever done it before. But the point of it is, with the colour sequences, which is the bulk of the film, everything is told from Oppenheimer’s point of view — you’re literally kind of looking through his eyes,” Nolan mentioned.

Written and directed by Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the American theoretical physicist known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’. The titular role is essayed by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, while Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, in the film, slated for theatrical release on July 21.

