Chris Hemsworth talks about his Marvel Cinematic Universe future

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth hinted he may not return as superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth teased his retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview with US news agency Total Film Magazine.

The celebrity, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming Netflix action film ‘Extraction 2’, said he may be done with playing the superhero but he might incorporate his stunts from the upcoming film into future Marvel projects if he makes one.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “I’m not exaggerating. At the end of a take, you’re sucking air like you never have before, and everyone drops to their knees.

“But it’s so much more rewarding. I would love to take this style and integrate it into a Marvel film if I was ever to do another one.”

Chris Hemsworth’s debut as Thor came in the film after his name in 2011.

He then played the “God of Lightning” in ‘The Avengers‘ (2012), ‘Thor: The Dark World‘ (2013), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘ (2015), ‘Team Thor‘ (2016), ‘Doctor Strange‘ (2016), ‘Team Thor: Part 2‘ (2017), ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ (2018), ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019) and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ (2022).

On the other hand, ‘Extraction 2‘ is scheduled to release on June 16 in cinemas and on the OTT platform.

He will reprise the role of protagonist Tyler Rake, who barely survived his grievous wounds from his mission in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, and returns with his team for another next mission.

The cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Sinead Phelps, Adam Bessa, Tako Tabatadze, Justin Howell, Jenn Kirk and others.