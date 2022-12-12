Netizens troll Disney for pushing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ for Oscars

Social media users are trolling Disney for getting the Marvel Studios film “Thor: Love and Thunder” nominated for the Oscars.

“Thor: Love And Thunder” was the fourth instalment in the “Thor” film franchise. The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmen as Thor and Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor, was one of the most anticipated films of this year.

It did well at the box office. Set at a budget of $250 million, it collected $760.9 million at the box office but were many aspects of the film came under criticism.

A foreign news agency reported that Disney submitted “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness“. However, it created a furore when it pushed “Thor: Love and Thunder” for the prestigious awards.

It has gotten itself nominated for the following awards:

Best Picture

Taiki Watiti (Best Director)

Best Actor (Chis Hemsworth)

Best Actresses (Natalie Portman)

Best Adapted Screenplay.

Disney is also eyeing the film to get nominated for Best Visual Effects Award too.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” told the story of the Avenger teaming up with his accomplice Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) along with Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who became the Mighty Thor also. They team to battle Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who seeks to eliminate other gods.

