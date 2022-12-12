Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Netizens troll Disney for pushing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ for Oscars

Social media users are trolling Disney for getting the Marvel Studios film “Thor: Love and Thunder” nominated for the Oscars.

Thor: Love And Thunder” was the fourth instalment in the “Thor” film franchise. The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmen as Thor and Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor, was one of the most anticipated films of this year.

It did well at the box office. Set at a budget of $250 million, it collected $760.9 million at the box office but were many aspects of the film came under criticism.

A foreign news agency reported that Disney submitted “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness“. However, it created a furore when it pushed “Thor: Love and Thunder” for the prestigious awards.

It has gotten itself nominated for the following awards: 

  • Best Picture
  • Taiki Watiti (Best Director)
  • Best Actor (Chis Hemsworth)
  • Best Actresses (Natalie Portman)
  • Best Adapted Screenplay. 

Disney is also eyeing the film to get nominated for Best Visual Effects Award too.

Thor: Love and Thunder” told the story of the Avenger teaming up with his accomplice Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) along with Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who became the Mighty Thor also. They team to battle Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who seeks to eliminate other gods.

Set at a budget of $250 million, it collected $760.9 million at the box office. 

 

