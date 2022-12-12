Netizens troll Disney for pushing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ for Oscars

Social media users are trolling Disney for getting the Marvel Studios film “Thor: Love and Thunder” nominated for the Oscars.
“Thor: Love And Thunder” was the fourth instalment in the “Thor” film franchise. The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portmen as Thor and Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor, was one of the most anticipated films of this year.
It did well at the box office. Set at a budget of $250 million, it collected $760.9 million at the box office but were many aspects of the film came under criticism.
A foreign news agency reported that Disney submitted “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness“. However, it created a furore when it pushed “Thor: Love and Thunder” for the prestigious awards.
It has gotten itself nominated for the following awards:
- Best Picture
- Taiki Watiti (Best Director)
- Best Actor (Chis Hemsworth)
- Best Actresses (Natalie Portman)
- Best Adapted Screenplay.
Disney is also eyeing the film to get nominated for Best Visual Effects Award too.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” told the story of the Avenger teaming up with his accomplice Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) along with Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who became the Mighty Thor also. They team to battle Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who seeks to eliminate other gods.
