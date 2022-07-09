Sunday, July 10, 2022
Web Desk

Disappointing: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fails to impress the MCU fans

Marvel’s latest offering and one of the most anticipated MCU titles, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ failed to impress the audiences.

Despite the trailer and promos garnering all the hype possible for the movie, the latest superhero offering in phase four of MCU – which hit theatres on July 6 – failed to live up to the expectations of avid Marvel fans.

 

The new ‘Thor’ movie based on the Marvel Comics superhero character aimed to bring together the signature action-packed sequences of the franchise along with some lightheartedness. However, the combination doesn’t prove to enthral the legions, many of which left the theatres with great disappointment.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – the fourth film in the ‘Thor’ franchise and the second to be churned out of Taika Watiti’s genius, was disregarded by film critics as well, for its failure to rise above director’s first ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

Several displeased MCU enthusiasts turned to the micro-blogging site to share their disappointment with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer, which also marked the debut of Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale as the antagonist, Gorr.

Have a look at what Twitterati said about the Marvel title:

