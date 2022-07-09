Disappointing: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fails to impress the MCU fans

Marvel’s latest offering and one of the most anticipated MCU titles, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ failed to impress the audiences.

Despite the trailer and promos garnering all the hype possible for the movie, the latest superhero offering in phase four of MCU – which hit theatres on July 6 – failed to live up to the expectations of avid Marvel fans.

The new ‘Thor’ movie based on the Marvel Comics superhero character aimed to bring together the signature action-packed sequences of the franchise along with some lightheartedness. However, the combination doesn’t prove to enthral the legions, many of which left the theatres with great disappointment.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – the fourth film in the ‘Thor’ franchise and the second to be churned out of Taika Watiti’s genius, was disregarded by film critics as well, for its failure to rise above director’s first ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

Still can’t believe they made such a poor film with such a stellar starcast. Bale deserved a far better MCU film. MCU standards are surely going down… #ThorLoveAndThunder — Box Office News (@Box_Office_new) July 7, 2022

Several displeased MCU enthusiasts turned to the micro-blogging site to share their disappointment with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer, which also marked the debut of Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale as the antagonist, Gorr.

Have a look at what Twitterati said about the Marvel title:

Just finished #ThorLoveAndThunder and unfortunately the movie is just as disappointing as early reviews made it out to be. Disjointed plot, atrocious vfx, and an overindulgence in cringe-filled comedy. Christian Bale as Gorr was phenomenal, but even he could not save this mess. — Pretty.Odd.Fucking.Weird (@SAWberpunk) July 8, 2022

#ThorLoveandThunder almost drowns in a sea of silliness. Always believed this is what Marvel wanted to avoid; Campy superhero movies. Well, #Thor leans into it – hard! If not for a thematically strong 3rd act, the hammer would’ve dropped leaving nothing but a Thor foot. — Demetri Panos (@demetripanos) July 8, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder was a bit disappointing. Tried too hard to be Ragnarok but the humor was so forced at times. — Starnes (@Starnz) July 8, 2022

@MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios sorry to say #ThorLoveAndThunder is a worst marvel movie ever. This is a wake up call for @MarvelStudios — Chandan 2.0™® (@chandankumar_m) July 7, 2022

For a movie with Love in the title #ThorLoveAndThunder seemed to be missing a lot of heart. It was really funny, but too fasted paced for many moments to free heartfelt or impactful. Honestly, sad to say, but it was disappointing. 😔 #Spoilers but not really pic.twitter.com/ay6QsF90oY — TV Scientist (@TV_Scientist) July 8, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder i laughed a lot, but because I like parodies, and that’s a parody no different than Scary Movie. Waititi took 2 of the most serious, violent and well written Thor comics and made a Minions movie with them — Spaghetti MMA (@Sicilian_Joe_) July 7, 2022

Marvel please rename the movie to Thor: Joke and Laughter Such a disappointment 💔#ThorLoveAndThunder — Kanchan Sarkar (@sarkar_kanchan) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder was disappointing because of the unseriousness of the entire movie. — Jeremmy🌨 (@jxremmy) July 8, 2022

