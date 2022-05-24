Thor: Love and Thunder trailer goes viral

The trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios action film Thor: Love and Thunder is going viral on social media platforms.

The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in leading roles, is expected to release on July 8 this year in cinemas across the United States.

Thor: Love and Thunder will tell the story of the Avenger teaming up with his accomplice Valkyrie along with Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who has become the Mighty Thor also. They team to battle Gorr the God Butcher who seeks to eliminate other gods.

The superhero film’s direction is helmed by Taika Waititi. He has written the film Jennifer Kaytin Robinson along with Stan Lee and Jason Aaron, who have created the characters.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in the upcoming film. Natalie Portman will be seen as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will appear as Valkyrie.

The role of Gorr the God Butcher is portrayed by Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale.

The cast includes Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista. They star as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Nebula, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Drax respectively.

Moreover, Lena Headey – who played the iconic role of primary antagonist Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones – is rumoured to play Valkyrie’s new queen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The list of the rumoured cast doesn’t end here. Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, who played the roles of Loki and Captain Marvel in previous Marvel Studios projects, are rumoured to appear in it.

