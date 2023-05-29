Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson retire as Thor, Black Widow?

Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson bid farewell to Marvel Cinematic Universe to join the Transformers franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson played Thor and Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the live adaptation of the Marvel comics.

An American news website reported that Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson will be the voice-over actors of the young Optimus Prime and warrior Elita in the upcoming animated prequel ‘Transformers One‘.

The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Brian Tyree Henry round out as Megatron, Bumblebee, Sentinel Prime, and Alpha Trion respectively.

Chris Hemsworth’s lasting outing in a Marvel project was in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

Scarlett Johansson’ last portrayed Black Widow in her character’s stand-alone film.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘The Cabin In The Woods‘ star said at his departure from the MCU franchise in an interview.

Earlier, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had teased that Scarlett Johannson is working on another project of the cinematic franchise but was not related to her character.

Chris Hemsworth’s debut as ‘Thor‘ came in the film after his name in 2011.

He went on to work in ‘God of Lightning’ in ‘The Avengers‘ (2012), ‘Thor: The Dark World‘ (2013), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘ (2015), ‘Team Thor‘ (2016), ‘Doctor Strange‘ (2016), ‘Team Thor: Part 2‘ (2017), ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ (2018), ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019) and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ (2022).

Scarlett Johansson first appeared as Black Widow in 2010’s ‘Iron Man 2‘.

She reprised her role in ‘The Avengers‘ (2012), ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘ (2014), ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘ (2015), ‘Captain America: Civil War‘ (2016), ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ (2018), ‘Captain Marvel‘ (2019), ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019) and ‘Black Widow‘ (2021).